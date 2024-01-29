Could Salt Lake City Become the Next Sports Expansion Hot Bed?

As the search for the next sports expansion hotspot continues, all eyes are turning towards Salt Lake City, Utah. Ryan Smith, a significant figure in the local sports scene and owner of the NBA‘s Utah Jazz, is making moves to elevate the city’s sports profile even further. Smith, already a co-owner of a women’s soccer team and Real Salt Lake, the MLS team, is showing no signs of slowing down his ambitions for the city.

Salt Lake City is currently in the running to serve as a temporary haven for the Oakland A’s, bridging the gap until their new stadium in Las Vegas is completed. This move demonstrates the city’s readiness and capability to support major league teams.

Beyond baseball, Salt Lake City is also making a play to join the hockey world. Conversations with Gary Bettman have been initiated to explore a unique expansion process that could potentially bring an NHL team to the area. With a burgeoning population of 3.2 million and an impressive growth rate of about 18%, Utah’s demographics could be a significant draw for new sports franchises.

The younger population, particularly the 18 to 34 demographic, is a vital component of the fanbase that could support and sustain new teams. While corporate sponsorship may not be as robust as in other competing cities, Salt Lake City compensates with other unique advantages, such as its placement in the Mountain Time Zone, which offers scheduling benefits for broadcasting games.

Salt Lake City’s case for sports expansion is compelling. The city’s growth, combined with the vision of local sports magnates like Ryan Smith, positions it as a promising candidate for the next boom town in the sports industry. As the expansion derby heats up, Salt Lake City is a contender that cannot be overlooked.

