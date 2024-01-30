Doc Rivers’ Debut: Milwaukee Bucks Fall Short Against Denver Nuggets

In a highly anticipated debut, Doc Rivers took his place on the sidelines as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. However, it wasn’t the victorious start that fans and bettors had hoped for, as the Bucks fell short against the Denver Nuggets, losing by six points, with a final score of 113 to 107. The Nuggets covered the spread as a four-point home favorite.

Jamal Murray stole the show, leading all scorers with an impressive 35-point performance. But the real star of the night was Nikola Jokic, who recorded a remarkable triple-double with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic’s stellar performance played a crucial role in Denver’s victory.

Taking a closer look at the game, it’s essential to acknowledge that transitions, especially with a new head coach like Doc Rivers, often come with an adjustment period. The Bucks’ offensive output was far from spectacular, managing only 107 points, a surprisingly low number for a team known for its offensive firepower. Granted, facing the defending NBA champions on the road in the mile-high altitude of Denver is no easy task.

One player who raised eyebrows with his performance, or lack thereof, was Damian Lillard. However, in Milwaukee, he’s being referred to as “Every Other Game Dame.” Lillard struggled, contributing just 18 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field. Such inconsistencies in his performance are concerning for the Bucks, who were hoping for a more efficient scorer when they acquired him from the Trail Blazers.

In contrast, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed his typical high usage on the court, attempting 19 field goals and making 13 of them. He even connected on his only three-point attempt and grabbed 12 rebounds. Giannis consistently delivers for his team, but the Bucks were likely expecting Lillard to provide more offensive support, especially in situations where the ball swings out to him for open three-point shots.

As the season progresses, Milwaukee fans and bettors will be closely watching Damian Lillard’s efficiency and hoping for more consistency in his scoring. While Doc Rivers works to implement his system, the Bucks will aim to find their rhythm and make the most of their offensive talents. It’s a new era in Milwaukee, and despite the initial setback, there’s still plenty of optimism for what this team can achieve under their new head coach.

