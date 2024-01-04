Eagles vs. Giants Preview: Warren Sharp Likes a Play on a Total

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their NFL Week 18 meeting against the New York Giants this Sunday at 4:25 PM, SportsGrid’s Warren Sharp offers a critical perspective on the Eagles’ current state.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Eagles vs. Giants Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-110) | Giants +5.5 (-110)

Eagles -5.5 (-110) | Giants +5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (+245) | Giants (-200)

Eagles (+245) | Giants (-200) Total: OVER 41.5 (-118) | UNDER 41.5 (-104)

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Sharp questions the Eagles’ coaching strategies, citing this as a fundamental issue. “The players have not changed that much,” Sharp notes, emphasizing that the problems lie elsewhere. He expresses skepticism towards the decision to bring in Matt Patricia to bolster the Eagles’ defense, labeling it as one of the worst moves the team could have made.

Sharp also points out the contrasting mental states of the two teams. With nothing to lose, the Giants are playing to end their season on a positive note. Their performance last week against the Rams, although culminating in a missed field goal, showed a strong effort. The Eagles, on the other hand, seem to be in a state of concern, particularly about the playing surface and weather conditions, which could affect their performance.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Their focus might be divided with the Eagles closely monitoring the Dallas Cowboys vs. Commanders game. “They’re going to be playing a little bit tentative from the jump,” Sharp asserts, indicating that their attention might be split between their own game and the outcome of the Cowboys’ match, which affects their chances of claiming the NFC East.

Sharp suggests that the Eagles will try to score early, capitalizing on the Giants’ vulnerability to blitzes and highlighting AJ Brown‘s historical success in such situations. However, he also anticipates a strong showing from the Giants, led by Tyrod Taylor, who he expects to play aggressively and carefreely.

Concluding his analysis, Sharp leans towards a higher-scoring first half, expecting the Eagles to put forth their best effort offensively while their starters are in play. He also notes that both teams’ defenses could be susceptible, setting the stage for a potentially high-scoring encounter.

Watch Warren Sharp’s NFL Week 18 Picks and Analysis on SportsGrid’s YouTube Page