Lions vs. 49ers QB Props: Can Jared Goff Outduel Brock Purdy?

As the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers gear up for their NFC title game showdown, the spotlight falls on the quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff. Their performances carry significant weight, especially considering the NFL narratives and numbers surrounding them.

Lions vs. 49ers QB Props at FanDuel

Brock Purdy 274.5 Passing Yards: O/U -110

Jared Goff 255.5 Passing Yards: O/U -110

Brock Purdy 20.5 Pass Completions: O -118 | U -104

Jared Goff 23.5 Pass Completions: O -115 | U -105

Brock Purdy 29.5 Pass Attempts: O -122 | U +100

Jared Goff 33.5 Pass Attempts: O -115 | U -105

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Purdy enters the game with a mixed bag of stats. Last week, he was not at his best, going 23 of 39 for 252 yards. Recalling his NFC championship game appearance last year in Philadelphia, he was short-lived due to an early exit because of injury. Still, he had to return due to the lack of quarterback options for the 49ers. His current passing prop stands at 274.5 yards, reflecting a cautious optimism about his performance.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

On the other side, Jared Goff has been consistently strong, especially in this postseason. He’s thrown for more than 255.5 yards in both playoff games this year, with at least 277 yards. As he returns to his native Northern California to play outdoors in Santa Clara, expectations are high. Goff’s connection with all-pro player Amon-Ra St. Brown and his utilization of Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs have been crucial to the Lions’ success. Last week alone, Gibbs and LaPorta combined for 17 receptions, underlining their importance in Detroit’s offensive scheme.

Warren Sharp Has a Play on Jahmyr Gibbs Here.

The key for both quarterbacks will be to stay clean and avoid turnovers. Goff, in particular, needs to continue his trend of avoiding interceptions. However, this comes with the concern of being too conservative, possibly leading the Lions to overly rely on their run game against a robust 49ers defense, including linebackers like Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner.

Warren Sharp’s Fred Warner Prop Pick Here.

The game’s dynamics might hinge on the early lead. If the Lions can secure a 10-point lead in the first half, that could be their recipe for victory, as they are not typically a team that excels in come-from-behind situations. On the flip side, Purdy’s ability to handle pressure will be crucial for the 49ers, especially against the Lions’ aggressive defense.

Warren Sharp has a Prop Play on a 49ers Tight End Right Here.

While the odds favor a 49ers win, the expectation is for a closely contested, lower-scoring game than the total (51.5) implies. The performances of Brock Purdy and Jared Goff will be instrumental in determining the outcome of this eagerly anticipated NFC title clash.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.