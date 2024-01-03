Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +296 SGP
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) host the Miami Heat (19-14) tonight for the second and final meeting between the teams this season.
LA, who dropped the initial matchup 108-107 on Nov. 6, enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite.
Anchored by Miami’s star center Bam Adebayo, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to avoid a third straight loss.
Leg 1: MIA Bam Adebayo OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-128)
- Adebayo is averaging a career-high 10.4 RPG this season
- Adebayo has pulled down at least 11 rebounds in five straight games, averaging 13.6 RPG over that stretch
- Adebayo recorded 19 rebounds against the Lakers in the first meeting
- LA is allowing the eighth most rebounds to centers this season
Leg 2: MIA Jaime Jaquez Jr. to Score 15+ Points (-170)
- Jaquez Jr. will draw a second straight start, filling in for the injured Jimmy Butler (foot)
- Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.8 PPG this season without Butler in the lineup
- Jaquez Jr. has scored at least 15 points in four of his past five games, including a season-high 31 on Christmas Day
Leg 3: LAL LeBron James to Score 25+ Points (-200)
- James is averaging a team-leading 25.4 PPG this season
- James has scored at least 25 points in eight of his past 11 games, averaging 27.2 PPG over that stretch
- James notched 30 points against Miami in the first matchup
Total Value = +296
