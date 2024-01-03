Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +296 SGP

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) host the Miami Heat (19-14) tonight for the second and final meeting between the teams this season.

LA, who dropped the initial matchup 108-107 on Nov. 6, enters the contest as a 6.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Miami’s star center Bam Adebayo, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to avoid a third straight loss.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: MIA Bam Adebayo OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-128)

Adebayo is averaging a career-high 10.4 RPG this season

Adebayo has pulled down at least 11 rebounds in five straight games, averaging 13.6 RPG over that stretch

Adebayo recorded 19 rebounds against the Lakers in the first meeting

LA is allowing the eighth most rebounds to centers this season

Leg 2: MIA Jaime Jaquez Jr. to Score 15+ Points (-170)

Jaquez Jr. will draw a second straight start, filling in for the injured Jimmy Butler (foot)

(foot) Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.8 PPG this season without Butler in the lineup

Jaquez Jr. has scored at least 15 points in four of his past five games, including a season-high 31 on Christmas Day

Leg 3: LAL LeBron James to Score 25+ Points (-200)

James is averaging a team-leading 25.4 PPG this season

James has scored at least 25 points in eight of his past 11 games, averaging 27.2 PPG over that stretch

James notched 30 points against Miami in the first matchup

Total Value = +296

