Michael Penix Jr. Prop Picks: NFL Stock Rises Ahead of Washington-Michigan Natty Matchup

As the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies gear up for the college football National Championship, all eyes are on Michael Penix Jr., whose performance has significantly boosted his NFL draft prospects. Despite being slightly older than his quarterback counterparts, Penix’s skills remain in sharp focus.

Currently, his total passing yards are set at 297.5 over on FanDuel. However, it’s important to note that college football player prop bets aren’t universally available; their legality varies depending on the state. Analyzing Penix’s potential performance against Michigan, it seems likely that he will exceed this number, particularly in a scenario where the Huskies face a deficit.

Drawing parallels to a past game between Ohio State and Michigan in 2021, where Ohio State’s CJ Stroud threw over 300 yards in a loss, a similar situation could unfold for Penix. Despite Michigan’s 42-27 victory in that game, Stroud’s performance was remarkable, assisted by an outstanding receiving room including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. on the bench. Given this precedent, it’s plausible to predict that Penix will have to throw frequently to keep Washington competitive in the game.

The proposition on the number of attempts by Penix is intriguing. If available, he will likely exceed 40 attempts. This strategy seems vital for Washington to stay in contention, especially considering Michigan’s robust defense, whose worst game defending the pass this season was allowing 271 passing yards against Ohio State and quarterback Kyle McCord.

Betting on Michael Penix Jr. surpassing the 297 passing yards mark seems a safe choice, assuming the Huskies will rely heavily on their passing game. This prop bet offers an interesting angle to the anticipated clash between these two formidable teams in the National Championship.

