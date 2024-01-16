NFL Divisional Round Lines: Ravens, 49ers Massive Favorites After Bye

The shortest spread figures to be the game of the weekend

Both the Texans and Packers earned dominant wins in the NFL wild-card round, but oddsmakers aren’t buying the hype as Houston and Green Bay enter a much more difficult challenge.

Both the Texans, who face the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens after defeating the Cleveland Browns, and the Packers, who travel to the San Francisco 49ers after pantsing the Dallas Cowboys, are 9.5-point road underdogs. The two games represent the two most lopsided spreads, though all four home teams are favored entering the divisional round.

No game figures to provide more fireworks than the AFC showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company are coming off a decisive win against the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers while Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s defense eliminated the Miami Dolphins.

The NFC North champion Detroit Lions and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the four matchups. Detroit, which knocked off the Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay, which grounded the Philadelphia Eagles, will meet at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the opening lines and totals courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Houston Texans at (-9.5) Baltimore Ravens, 44.5

Green Bay Packers at (-9.5) San Francisco 49ers, 44.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-6.5) Detroit Lions, 48.5

Kanas City Chiefs at (-2.5) Buffalo Bills, 46.5