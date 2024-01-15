NFL SGP: Ultimate +1100 Same Game Parlay for Eagles at Bucs

We just had an excellent four-game slate of NFL playoff matchups, but tonight, we still have a Monday Night Football matchup that could go either way between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +1100, let’s ride.

Everything is on the table for the Eagles tonight with the season on the line. After weeks of continued misery, they finally have the opportunity to rewrite the narrative that they are still a legitimate NFC contender, especially considering that the Dallas Cowboys are already home from their short playoff stay. It’s all on Jalen Hurts to play his best and do what everyone believes he can as an MVP-caliber quarterback. We expect him to damage with his arm, but we’re looking for him to have at least 25 rushing yards, as he’s had in 13 of 16 games this year where he played the entire game. In the previous matchup in Tampa back in Week 3, Hurts ran ten times for 28 yards, but if he runs ten times again, I’m sure we’ll comfortably surpass 25 yards.

D’Andre Swift needs to make his presence felt from the opening drive to not allow this Bucs’ defense to believe they have a chance in this game, just like back in Week 3 when Swift ran for 130 yards right down their throats. He’s had at least 50 yards in 11 of 16 games this year, so considering the injury to AJ Brown and that Swift is coming in fresh by not playing last week, I believe we’ll see a few extra carries coming his way to get us to the 50-yard mark.

DeVonta Smith has had at least five receptions in five of his last seven games, and now, without AJ Brown, his upside is much higher. In Week 3, Brown hauled in nine catches off of 14 targets, so I’m looking for DeVonta’s usual five catches per game to be the low end of what needs to be a very productive game from him.

Dallas Goedert surpassed 40 yards back in Week 3, but since then, the Bucs have been even worse at defending tight ends, as they’ve allowed the third most receiving yards in the league to the position this season. With Goedert being Hurts’s number two option through the air, I’m comfortable in expecting the Eagles to exploit what, on paper, is a matchup advantage.

Mike Evans has had at least 50 receiving yards in only 11 of 17 games this season, but the Eagles have one of the worst pass defenses in football, and they were terrible down the stretch. Darius Slay’s return should help the backend, but not enough to mask all their issues. In a playoff setting, Baker Mayfield will look for Evans even more than he already does, so I’m looking for him to have 50 yards against a bad defense like he already accomplished this season with a 60-yard outing in Week 3.

Trey Palmer has combined for ten receptions off 17 targets over the last three weeks, the most in any three-game stretch this season. With Darius Slay likely shadowing Evans, Palmer will have a strong chance of seeing enough volume in his direction to grab us just two catches.

Cade Otton has had at least two receptions in ten of his last 11 games, so that’s good enough for me to back him tonight, knowing how miserable the Eagles are against the pass.

