NFL SGP: Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Lions at 49ers

The NFL playoffs continue into Conference Championship Weekend, and we have what should be a fantastic game on Sunday night between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

I know with confidence that the Lions will show up in Santa Clara on Sunday believing they can win this game, knowing the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl trip hangs in the balance. On the other hand, the 49ers didn’t impress me, as my main takeaway was that they were more afraid of losing than wanting to win. Plus, the Packers completely lost that game in the fourth quarter. I know the talent the 49ers have, but the Lions are a better offense right now with a run defense capable of slowing down CMC. Brock Purdy must shine for the 49ers to pull this off, but I can’t say he can get the job done after last week, especially if Deebo Samuel cannot go. I already bet the Lions at +7, but to play it safe for the parlay, we’ll bump them up to +14.5 because I find it hard to believe they’ll get blown out.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a machine, and I can’t point to anyone in the 49ers’ secondary who can slow him down. Over the Lions’ two playoff games, St. Brown combined for 15 receptions off of 23 targets, and the Lions will need him to have one of the best wide receiver performances in Lions history for them to beat the 49ers outright. I believe he can do it, but it’ll start with him needing to get us seven catches.

Last week, Sam LaPorta had nine catches off of 11 targets. The 49ers have a strong group of cover linebackers, but LaPorta will be a big enough part of the offensive game plan to get at least four catches.

The 49ers’ pass rush is elite, so I imagine Jared Goff will be under duress often, leading to a lot of dump-offs to Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. With David Montgomery matching up better against the 49ers’ front, they’ll look to keep Gibbs a primary point of the gameplan through the air, and he’s already had four catches in each of the playoff games.

This season, in every game where David Mongomery has played the entire game, he’s had at least 33 yards, with that outing coming last week against the Bucs of all weeks. Still, a lot of credit is being handed out to the 49ers already, but the fact I’m getting a reasonable price on Montgomery to get 25 yards is too much to pass up on. The Lions will still go to him often to keep the 49ers’ defense, so let’s put this leg in and hope the 49ers don’t jump out too an early lead.

The Lions have an excellent run defense, so I’m looking for the 49ers’ offense to use Christian McCaffrey more so in the passing game. Regardless of the Lions’ defense, CMC still had seven catches off of 12 targets last week after having at least four receptions in seven of his final nine regular season games. Sounds good enough for me!

Deebo Samuel’s status for Sunday remains unclear as he hasn’t practiced yet this week, so assuming he doesn’t play or plays a limited amount, there is more than enough volume for Brandon Aiyuk to gain heading into Sunday. Aiyuk only had three catches last week, but the Lions’ corners are pretty weak, so I’m crediting Aiyuk for an additional catch for his matchup advantage.

