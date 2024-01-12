NFL SGP: Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Rams at Lions

The NFL playoffs are here, and we have an incredible matchup on Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. This game will be full of storylines as Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit while the Lions will host their first home playoff game in 30 years. Not to mention that it should be an incredibly high-scoring game.

As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

I don’t see how this isn’t a close game. The Lions don’t look as dominant as they did at the start of the season, while the Rams have arguably been the most impressive team in the NFC over the past month and a half. In their first home playoff game at Ford Field in 30 years, I expect a bit of a boost for the Lions, but Matthew Stafford is ready to play spoiler in his return to Detroit. Individually, I will be placing a Rams ML wager as I’ve been beyond impressed with what I’ve recently seen, but I’ll play it safe for the parlay with a +7.5 tout. I don’t think the Rams can be blown out right now.

Kyren Williams is a touchdown machine for this Rams’ offense, so assuming this is as high-scoring of a game as everyone is calling for, he has to find the endzone. Across 12 games this season, he’s combined for 15 touchdowns, but what gives me more confidence is that he’s averaged 25 touches per game over the last six contests. He’s worth a leg here.

Cooper Kupp only has surpassed five receptions in six of 12 games this season as he’s dealt with injuries and quarterback changes, but you’re telling me, in a high-scoring playoff game, that Kupp won’t be a big part of the offense? I think not. During the Rams’ Super Bowl run two years ago, Kupp averaged over eight receptions per game, so I expect a similar offensive output from Stafford’s most trusted option.

The Rams’ WR3 Demarcus Robinson has managed to find the endzone in four of his last five games, and over that stretch, he’s averaged 64 yards per game, with the lowest being a 44-yard performance. I don’t look at this stretch as a fluke since, in his most recent game, Robinson caught six receptions off of 10 targets for 92 yards, so I’m looking for his role to continue enough to get us just 25 yards on Sunday night.

The Lions want to be an offense powered by the run, so despite being in a split backfield, David Montgomery will get more than enough work alongside Jahmyr Gibbs to reach a yardage threshold. To keep this simple, Montgomery has had at least 40 rushing yards in all 13 games where he didn’t leave the game early due to injury. That’s good enough for me!

Jameson Williams is starting to come along in this Lions’ offense, as over the last three games, he’s averaged 53 receiving yards. He still has his deep ball abilities to allow us to break the 25-yard mark in a single catch, but in a high-scoring game, I believe it’s fair to expect around three to four catches now, giving us more than enough chances to surpass 25 yards.

