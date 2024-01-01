NFL Week 18 Schedule and Playoff Scenarios: Bills-Dolphins in Game 272

The final week of the NFL regular season is packed with pivotal matchups in Week 18, as teams battle for playoff positions. Here’s the full rundown:

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Saturday, January 6: The action starts with a fierce AFC North rivalry as the Pittsburgh Steelers go head-to-head with the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC. While the Ravens are locked in as the AFC’s top seed, Pittsburgh needs this game and some help to reach the postseason.

Later in the evening, at 8:15 p.m., the Houston Texans challenge the Indianapolis Colts, also broadcasted on ESPN/ABC. The winner of this game could end up AFC South champions if Jacksonville loses on Sunday.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Sunday, January 7: A full day of games begins at 1 p.m. with several key matchups:

The Atlanta Falcons face off against the New Orleans Saints in a classic NFC South duel on CBS. While Atlanta is still mathematically alive, they sit 12th in the conference and need a bunch of help. If New Orleans can knock off Atlanta and Tampa loses, the Saints take the division.

face off against the in a classic NFC South duel on CBS. While Atlanta is still mathematically alive, they sit 12th in the conference and need a bunch of help. If New Orleans can knock off Atlanta and Tampa loses, the Saints take the division. An AFC North clash features the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals , also on CBS. Cleveland is set as the No. 5 seed, while the Bengals have been eliminated from postseason play.

taking on the , also on CBS. Cleveland is set as the No. 5 seed, while the Bengals have been eliminated from postseason play. In the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Tennessee Titans on CBS. The Jags take the division title with a win.

battle the on CBS. The Jags take the division title with a win. The Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions in an NFC North confrontation on FOX. Minnesota needs a win to keep its slim playoff chances alive, while Detroit is the N0. 3 seed but could move.

meet the in an NFC North confrontation on FOX. Minnesota needs a win to keep its slim playoff chances alive, while Detroit is the N0. 3 seed but could move. An AFC East matchup sees the New York Jets playing against the New England Patriots on FOX. Both teams are eliminated.

playing against the on FOX. Both teams are eliminated. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up against the Carolina Panthers in another NFC South clash on FOX. A victory over last-place Carolina and the Bucs are division champs.

The afternoon games at 4:25 p.m. include:

A historic NFC North rivalry with the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers on CBS. Chicago is out but can play spoiler as Green Bay gets in with a win.

against the on CBS. Chicago is out but can play spoiler as Green Bay gets in with a win. An NFC East matchup as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders on FOX. An afterthought for the division and N0. 2 seed, Dallas clinches both with a win over Washington.

visit the on FOX. An afterthought for the division and N0. 2 seed, Dallas clinches both with a win over Washington. An AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders on FOX. Both Denver and Vegas are done.

and the on FOX. Both Denver and Vegas are done. An AFC West game that CBS had high hopes for going into the season, sees the Kansas City Chiefs locked in as division champs and the No. 3 seed squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers , locked into last place in the AFC West.

in as division champs and the No. 3 seed squaring off against the , locked into last place in the AFC West. The Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West battle on FOX. San Fran clinched the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage, while LA is locked into the six spot.

face the in an NFC West battle on FOX. San Fran clinched the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage, while LA is locked into the six spot. The Philadelphia Eagles compete against the New York Giants in an NFC East matchup on CBS. Philly needs a victory over New York and a Dallas loss to take the division crown.

compete against the in an NFC East matchup on CBS. Philly needs a victory over New York and a Dallas loss to take the division crown. The Seattle Seahawks visit the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on FOX. Seattle’s out of the driver’s seat after losing to Pittsburgh but does own the tiebreaker over New Orleans.

Game 272 Has Major Playoff Implications.

The primetime game features the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. on NBC, a matchup with significant implications in the AFC East. The most meaningful game was flexed to the evening as the winner of these rivals clinches the division. Miami is in, even with a loss, but if the Bills are defeated, they could miss the playoffs entirely. The No. 2 seed and home field in the opening week of the playoffs is also on the line.

With playoff spots and seedings on the line, many games this weekend are crucial. Fans can expect intense competition, strategic plays, and potentially season-defining performances. Get ready for a weekend of high-stakes NFL action!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.