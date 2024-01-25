Now is the Time to Buy on Jalen Brunson’s NBA MVP Odds

In the dynamic world of NBA betting, the MVP race often presents intriguing opportunities for value plays. This season, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks emerges as a compelling underdog, with eye-catching 200 to 1 odds to clinch the MVP title. At these odds, a mere $100 bet could potentially yield a whopping $20,000 return, a prospect sure to pique savvy bettors’ interest.

Top 5 NBA MVP Odds @ FanDuel

Joel Embiid: +130

Nikola Jokic: +250

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +360

Luka Doncic: +900

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1200

The big question, of course, is whether Brunson can actually secure the MVP award. Realistically, the odds are long. MVP honors typically go to players on top-tier teams or those having historically significant seasons. However, dismissing Brunson’s candidacy outright might be premature.

The allure of Brunson’s bet lies not just in the potential payout but also in the strategic flexibility it offers. If your sportsbook allows for early cash-outs, investing in Brunson as a possible MVP becomes an even more attractive proposition. This strategy could pay off handsomely if Brunson’s odds improve as the season progresses, allowing for a profitable early cash-out.

Brunson’s odds may seem steep, especially compared to contemporaries like Tyrese Haliburton (+10000) and Kevin Durant (+10000), where his odds should be more closely aligned. However, a closer look at Brunson’s recent performances suggests that his odds should be far shorter. Over the last four games, he’s been nothing short of spectacular, posting scores of 30, 38, 41, and 30 while dishing out seven-plus assists in four of his past five. These are the kind of numbers that can’t be ignored in MVP discussions.

If Brunson maintains this level of performance and, crucially, if the Knicks exceed expectations and secure a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference, his MVP candidacy should gain serious momentum. In such a scenario, Brunson’s current odds would look like a gross undervaluation of his impact and contributions.

While Jalen Brunson winning the MVP might seem like a long shot, the combination of his remarkable performance, the Knicks’ potential overachievement, and the attractive odds make this a bet worth considering. Brunson’s MVP candidacy presents a fascinating opportunity for bettors seeking value and willing to gamble on an underdog story.

