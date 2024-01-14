Packers vs. Cowboys: Betting Props to Consider on Sunday

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and as the intensity ramps up, so do the betting opportunities. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the upcoming games, share our predictions, and highlight some intriguing prop bets that could add excitement to your playoff experience. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or just dipping your toes into the world of sports betting, we’ve got you covered with our expert insights.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Preview Guide: Picks, Props, & SGPs

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Offenses

The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers promises to be an offensive spectacle. Both teams boast high-powered offenses, but the Packers’ defense has faced some questions. Jaire Alexander’s availability remains uncertain, and the Packers’ recent matchups against less potent offenses might not accurately reflect their ability to handle the Cowboys’ firepower.

Prop Bet: Brandon Aubrey Over 1.5 Field Goals Made

One prop bet to consider in this matchup is Brandon Aubrey’s over 1.5 field goals made. Aubrey has brought stability to the Cowboys’ kicking game, and the coaching staff trusts him. In a playoff game where every point counts, taking the field goals when needed is a smart strategy. This prop bet offers value, and even though the odds have moved, it’s still worth considering.

Assessing Mike Evans’ Performance and Value at $8400 on FanDuel

Prop Bet: Jordan Love Over 22.5 Completions

Green Bay’s young quarterback, Jordan Love, has shown consistency in completing passes. He has exceeded his completion prop in 11 out of his last 12 games. In a high-pressure playoff environment, the Packers are likely to emphasize shorter, high-percentage passes to protect Love from Dallas’s pass rush. With these factors in mind, taking the over on Love’s completions is a solid bet.

Prop Bet: Under 48 Total Points

Considering the strength of both teams’ defenses and the playoff stakes, betting on the under for total points (currently set at 48) is a sensible choice. The game is likely to be tightly contested, and a lower-scoring affair is anticipated.

Josh Allen: Affordable Value & Stack Picks for Fantasy Football

Conclusion

As the NFL playoffs continue, the excitement of betting on the games intensifies. Keep these prop bets and predictions in mind as you enjoy the thrilling matchups ahead. Remember to bet responsibly and make informed choices to enhance your playoff experience. Good luck, and enjoy the games!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.