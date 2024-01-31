Pebble Beach Pro-Am Outright Picks: Homa, Spieth and McCarthy Stand Out

As the excitement builds for the PGA‘s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, golf betting enthusiasts are keenly analyzing potential outright winners.

Top 5 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Winner Odds at FanDuel

Rory McIlroy: +900

Scottie Scheffler: +900

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Viktor Hovland: +1200

Jordan Spieth: +1600

Max Homa: +1600

Topping the list of favorites is Max Homa (+1600), a California native whose affinity for his home state courses makes him a strong contender. Homa’s impressive record includes six tour wins, four of which were in California, and his consistent performance with eight straight top-15 finishes since July bolsters his candidacy. His odds, initially at 22 to 1, have tightened to as low as 16 to 1 in some markets, reflecting his perceived chances.

Homa’s experience at Pebble Beach, with three consecutive top-fifteen finishes, is critical. Historical data shows that every event winner since 2006 had a prior top-21 finish at this venue. This statistic highlights the significance of familiarity and experience at Pebble Beach, a course known for its unique challenges.

Jordan Spieth is another standout pick. His affinity for Pebble Beach is well-documented, with 11 appearances, 11 made cuts, six top tens, and a victory in 2017. Spieth’s odds have also shifted, starting the week near +2400 and now sitting at +1600. His prowess in challenging conditions and exceptional skills around the green make him a top pick, especially considering the anticipated rough weather this weekend.

Additionally, Denny McCarthy (+9000) emerges as a dark horse, particularly noted for his putting skills. McCarthy’s performance at Pebble Beach last year, shooting a 29 on the front nine in the final round, demonstrates his capability in handling the course’s small greens, elevation changes, and windy conditions. The fact that the last five winners have excelled in short-game statistics, including around the green play and putting, further elevates McCarthy’s potential.

The course’s 116 bunkers and coastal winds add to the complexity, demanding a golfer who can adeptly navigate these challenges. With such factors at play, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is shaping up to be a test of skill, strategy, and adaptability.

Max Homa and Jordan Spieth stand out as the frontrunners due to their track record and adaptability to the course’s demands. Meanwhile, Denny McCarthy’s putting and short-game prowess make him a viable underdog in this prestigious event. The tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing some of the best talents in golf amid the unique challenges of Pebble Beach.

