Rams vs. Lions Preview: Team Total Betting Strategy

In this Sunday night NFL showdown, the storylines are abundant, but none more captivating than the first playoff game in the Motor City in 30 years.

The Detroit Lions, hungry for their first playoff win since the 1991 NFL season, will welcome back their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who spent the first 11 years of his NFL career in Detroit. Additionally, it marks a reunion for Jared Goff, now with the Detroit Lions, against his former head coach Sean McVay. These narratives add an intriguing layer to this highly-anticipated matchup.

Now, let’s delve into the numbers for this football clash. The Lions are booked as a three-point home favorite, and the total over/under is set at a substantial 51.5 points, making it the highest total of Super Wild Card Weekend. So, how should we break down this matchup between the Lions and the Rams?

Well, at first glance, the three-point spread might be too short of a number to favor the underdog, especially with Matthew Stafford’s return to the city where he became a franchise icon. Betting against him in this scenario is no easy feat. However, there’s an alternative approach to consider.

Focus on the Rams’ team total, which is 23.5 points. This seems like a more attractive betting opportunity, given the Lions’ struggles on defense. The Lions have consistently shown vulnerabilities, making it hard to stop any competent offense or quarterback.

Even if the Rams find themselves trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter, the possibility of a backdoor touchdown late in the game to reach or exceed 24 points is always on the table. With the highest total of the weekend at 51.5 points, it’s clear that both teams will need to contribute to the scoring.

Considering the Rams could easily put up 20 points in the first half, exploiting the Lions’ defensive deficiencies and taking LA over 23.5 in team total points becomes a promising betting strategy. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the rest of the game, knowing that as long as the Rams keep scoring, you’re in an excellent position to profit from their offensive prowess against the struggling Lions defense.

