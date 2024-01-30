Should Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic be Getting More NBA MVP Talk?

Over the last nine games, Luka Doncic has been delivering extraordinary performances, averaging nearly 40 points per game. Just two years ago, Doncic dominated NBA discussions, hailed as a future multiple MVP and championship winner. His recent achievements only reinforce this belief. However, the Dallas Mavericks, under Mark Cuban’s leadership, have struggled to build a sufficiently strong team around him.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Top 5 NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel

Nikola Jokic: +115

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +360

Joel Embiid: +450

Luka Doncic: +700

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +800

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

Despite not being in the constant news cycle as before, Doncic’s performances remain remarkable. His scoring feats, like 60 points in one game and 73 in another, mirror the early career patterns of legends like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This consistency has somewhat desensitized fans and analysts, overshadowing his exceptional talent.

As Doncic approaches his 25th birthday, it’s crucial to recognize the magnitude of his achievements at such a young age. The Mavericks have experimented with various support strategies, from Kristaps Porzingis to Jalen Brunson and now Kyrie Irving. These efforts mirror those of the Bucks and Cavaliers in building around Giannis and LeBron.

Doncic will likely reach his peak around 27 or 28 years old as he continues refining his game. His journey to the conference finals a few years ago was just a glimpse of his capabilities. The Mavericks are still figuring out the optimal formula to complement his skill set.

Dallas Mavericks Futures Odds

NBA Championship Winner: +4200

Western Conference Winner: +1700

Western Conference Winner: +1700

Southwest Division Winner: +105

Regular Season Wins: 44.5 O -134 | U +110

The proper recognition of Doncic’s extraordinary talent may only come when he leads the Mavericks to significant titles like a conference or an NBA championship. Until then, it’s essential to appreciate and acknowledge the exceptional talent he is, even as he quietly continues to set new benchmarks in the NBA.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.