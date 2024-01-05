Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: +369 SGP

The Sacramento Kings (20-13) host the new-look Toronto Raptors (14-20) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Sacramento enters the contest as a 5.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an exciting inter-conference tilt.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Immanuel Quickley OVER 17.5 Points (-122)

Quickley is coming off a 26-point (8-18 FG) performance in Wednesday’s victory over the Grizzlies, his second game in a Raptors uniform

Quickley has taken at least 13 shot attempts in both games as a Raptor thus far (good volume)

Quickley is averaging 22.6 PPG per 36 minutes this season and will continue to see extensive playing time as Toronto’s starting point guard

Leg 2: De’Aaron Fox to Record 4+ Rebounds (-195)

Fox is averaging a career-high 4.6 RPG this season

Fox has recorded at least four rebounds in seven straight games

Fox has pulled down at least four boards in 20 of his 27 appearances this season (74%)

Leg 3: Pascal Siakam OVER 24.5 Points (-118)

Siakam has scored at least 25 points in three of his past four games, shooting 61% from the floor over that stretch

Sacramento is allowing the sixth most points to power forwards this season

Total Value = +369

