Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: +369 SGP
The Sacramento Kings (20-13) host the new-look Toronto Raptors (14-20) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Sacramento enters the contest as a 5.0-point favorite.
Anchored by Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an exciting inter-conference tilt.
Leg 1: Immanuel Quickley OVER 17.5 Points (-122)
- Quickley is coming off a 26-point (8-18 FG) performance in Wednesday’s victory over the Grizzlies, his second game in a Raptors uniform
- Quickley has taken at least 13 shot attempts in both games as a Raptor thus far (good volume)
- Quickley is averaging 22.6 PPG per 36 minutes this season and will continue to see extensive playing time as Toronto’s starting point guard
Leg 2: De’Aaron Fox to Record 4+ Rebounds (-195)
- Fox is averaging a career-high 4.6 RPG this season
- Fox has recorded at least four rebounds in seven straight games
- Fox has pulled down at least four boards in 20 of his 27 appearances this season (74%)
Leg 3: Pascal Siakam OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
- Siakam has scored at least 25 points in three of his past four games, shooting 61% from the floor over that stretch
- Sacramento is allowing the sixth most points to power forwards this season
Total Value = +369
