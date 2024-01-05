Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings: +369 SGP

by

42 Minutes Ago

The Sacramento Kings (20-13) host the new-look Toronto Raptors (14-20) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Sacramento enters the contest as a 5.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an exciting inter-conference tilt. 

Good luck, and happy Friday! 

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Immanuel Quickley OVER 17.5 Points (-122)

  • Quickley is coming off a 26-point (8-18 FG) performance in Wednesday’s victory over the Grizzlies, his second game in a Raptors uniform
  • Quickley has taken at least 13 shot attempts in both games as a Raptor thus far (good volume)
  • Quickley is averaging 22.6 PPG per 36 minutes this season and will continue to see extensive playing time as Toronto’s starting point guard

Leg 2: De’Aaron Fox to Record 4+ Rebounds (-195)

  • Fox is averaging a career-high 4.6 RPG this season
  • Fox has recorded at least four rebounds in seven straight games
  • Fox has pulled down at least four boards in 20 of his 27 appearances this season (74%)

Leg 3: Pascal Siakam OVER 24.5 Points (-118)

  • Siakam has scored at least 25 points in three of his past four games, shooting 61% from the floor over that stretch
  • Sacramento is allowing the sixth most points to power forwards this season 

Total Value = +369

