Warren Sharp Suggests 49ers Should Lean into the Pass vs. Lions

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers, the focus is on 49ers’ quarterback, Brock Purdy, and the offensive strategy crafted by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Renowned NFL analyst Warren Sharp provides valuable insights into the dynamics of this matchup, especially considering Purdy’s recent performance and the team’s adaptability.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Sharp addresses an existing thought about Shanahan’s potential game plan: “There’s a common conception that Kyle Shanahan will lean a little bit more into the run against the Detroit Lions because they think he lacks a little bit of confidence in Brock Purdy after we saw Purdy struggle mightily last week against the Green Bay Packers.” However, Sharp attributes Purdy’s struggles primarily to the rain, noting that “Brock Purdy simply struggles in the rain,” as seen in previous games, including one in Cleveland.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The injury to key player Deebo Samuel in the game against the Packers forced the 49ers to revise their strategy mid-game, but Sharp believes this won’t be a concern against the Lions. He says, “They either know they’re going to have Deebo or they’re not going to have Deebo, but in either case, they’re going to have a game plan set up beforehand of how to attack this Detroit Lions team.”

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Delving into statistics, Sharp highlights Purdy’s impressive performance in the absence of Samuel: “Brock Purdy still ranks across the league number one in yards per attempt with 10.5, number one in success rate at 52%, number one in EPA per attempt at plus 0.18, number one in touchdown rate and number one in first down rate.” These stats underscore Purdy’s ability to effectively lead the passing offense even without Samuel on the field.

Despite the Lions’ stout defense, particularly against the run, Sharp advocates for a passing-focused strategy: “I absolutely think that while they may be limited from what they’re getting out of Christian McCaffrey against this very stout Lions defense, they should absolutely trust Brock Purdy, lean into Brock Purdy and attack the mismatches that they have down the field.” He emphasizes the importance of utilizing players like George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who can create significant mismatches in the passing game.

Warren Sharp has a Prop Play on a 49ers Tight End Right Here.

Sharp’s analysis suggests that the 49ers should not shy away from relying on Purdy’s arm, regardless of Samuel’s availability. With Purdy’s top-ranking performance metrics and Shanahan’s strategic acumen, the 49ers appear well-equipped to exploit the Lions’ defense through the air, potentially leading to a dynamic and engaging contest.

Watch Warren Sharp’s and all of SportsGrid’s Prop Picks on SportsGrid’s YouTube Channel