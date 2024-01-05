Week 18 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

After a strong showing with our spread bets in Week 17, we aim to remain in the win column in Week 18 with five spreads to close out the NFL regular season.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

This game will be so ugly, but luckily, we don’t have to turn on this game as our bet cashes from afar. I’m on the New England Patriots this week as I think we’ll get the best version of the Patriots this week as this, in all likelihood, will be Bill Belichick’s last game as the Patriots head coach. We all know he owns the New York Jets, as he’s on a 15-game winning streak. The expected snow makes me a bit worried about Breece Hall singlehandedly putting the Jets on his back, but my gut tells me that the Pats will find a way, especially as they put up a strong fight in Buffalo last week.

Pick: Patriots -1.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have won three of their last four games and now need to win on Sunday to give themselves hope that they can still make the postseason. They’ll welcome the Atlanta Falcons, who just got buried by the Chicago Bears last week, to town, and I can’t place enough trust in Arthur Smith to push the right buttons to pull off the win when at a talent disadvantage. I like what I saw from the Saints last week in Tampa Bay, so I’ll ride with them in their building against a team I cannot trust.

Pick: Saints -2.5

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

With a win on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers would make the postseason, but I can’t pull the trigger. The Chicago Bears have nothing to play for this season, but they are playing phenomenal football right now, winning four of their five games. Justin Fields is balling, and for him, if he were to go into Lambeau and keep the Packers out of the playoffs, the Bears would surely build around him with their war chest of draft capital. This will be a fight to the end, so my confidence lies in getting the Bears with three points to play spoiler.

Pick: Bears +3

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are a disaster right now, so I’ll keep this brief, but I think they’ll figure it out enough to win by a touchdown on Sunday against a bad New York Giants team. Will it be pretty? Probably not, but there is far too much talent on this Eagles team for them to lose to the Cardinals and Giants in back-to-back weeks. They have been humiliated in the media all week, especially locally, so I expect them to put forth a desperately needed better effort to convince themselves that they can make the run in the postseason that everyone expected them to just six weeks ago.

Pick: Eagles -5.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

We had to get some action in on the game of the week down in South Beach between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East, and I find it difficult to express any confidence in the Dolphins right now. All three of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert are banged up and questionable to play on Sunday night, which is concerning as is, and that’s not taking into consideration that we just had to witness the Baltimore Ravens steamroll the Dolphins last week 56-19. Buffalo has won four straight games to position themselves to steal away the AFC East, so right now, there is no reason to believe that the Dolphins can slow down the Bills’ offense and that the Dolphins’ offense will be healthy enough to keep up.

Pick: Bills -2.5

