Who Will be the Next Commanders and Seahawks Head Coach?

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing, with several intriguing openings still available. The Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks are among the teams actively searching for a new head coach, following their respective partings with previous coaches.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Commanders have yet to fill their vacancy, and the position holds considerable appeal. They are poised with the number two overall pick in the upcoming draft and have solid offensive weapons, including Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The team’s offensive line has shown improvement, suggesting that with the right quarterback, the Commanders could make significant strides.

However, their defense needs rebuilding, especially after moving on from players like Montez Sweat and Chase Young. The arrival of a new ownership group and a general manager from the 49er system signals a fresh start and a potential turning point for the franchise. This makes the Commanders’ opening particularly enticing, and Ben Johnson emerges as a likely candidate for the role. Given his impressive track record over the last two years, it would be surprising if he isn’t hired by one of the teams with a vacancy.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

On the other hand, the Seattle Seahawks have been relatively quiet in their search for a new head coach since parting ways with Pete Carroll. The team’s discretion in this process has left room for speculation. One name that could be in consideration is Dan Quinn, whose experience and coaching style might align well with the Seahawks’ needs.

Both the Commanders and the Seahawks present unique opportunities for incoming coaches. The Commanders, under new leadership and with promising draft prospects, offer a chance to reshape the team’s trajectory. With its established team culture and need for revitalization, Seattle could benefit from a coach like Dan Quinn, who has proven leadership abilities.

As the NFL coaching landscape evolves, these openings will be closely watched. The decisions made by these franchises in the coming days will have a significant impact on their futures and could set the tone for their upcoming seasons.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.