Africa Cup Odds and Analysis: Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and DR Congo Remain

2 Hours Ago

The African Cup of Nations has been nothing short of sensational as we move into the quarterfinal phase, with big soccer favorites facing surprising exits. Morocco, who had been looking smooth in the group stage, found themselves eliminated by a determined South Africa side in the round of 16.

Similarly, Senegal, who had a flawless group stage with nine points, couldn’t withstand the challenge posed by Ivory Coast in the same round. Ivory Coast, despite a turbulent group stage that saw them part ways with their manager, managed to advance as a third-place team, ultimately taking down highly-favored Senegal.

With Morocco and Senegal out of the picture, Nigeria emerges as one of the top teams left standing as they prepare for a challenging match against South Africa on Wednesday.

AFCON Matchup Odds for Wed. Feb. 7

  • Nigeria (-210) | Tie (+250) | South Africa (+650)
  • Ivory Coast (+105) | Tie (+190) | DR Congo (+290)

The tournament has been marked by unpredictability and excitement, offering a welcome distraction from the ongoing club football frenzy. It has also had its share of impact on the club game, with players missing out or returning from international duty, such as the injury to Mohamed Salah while representing Egypt and Mohammed Kudus‘s early return to West Ham after his time with Ghana was cut short at the Cup of Nations.

This tournament has been a captivating spectacle from start to finish, and fans are strongly recommended to tune in for the upcoming rounds. The absence of the favorites has opened the door for teams to make their mark. The stage is set for potential upsets and underdog triumphs, making this competition even more thrilling and unpredictable.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

