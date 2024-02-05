Africa Cup Odds and Analysis: Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and DR Congo Remain

The African Cup of Nations has been nothing short of sensational as we move into the quarterfinal phase, with big soccer favorites facing surprising exits. Morocco, who had been looking smooth in the group stage, found themselves eliminated by a determined South Africa side in the round of 16.

Similarly, Senegal, who had a flawless group stage with nine points, couldn’t withstand the challenge posed by Ivory Coast in the same round. Ivory Coast, despite a turbulent group stage that saw them part ways with their manager, managed to advance as a third-place team, ultimately taking down highly-favored Senegal.

With Morocco and Senegal out of the picture, Nigeria emerges as one of the top teams left standing as they prepare for a challenging match against South Africa on Wednesday.