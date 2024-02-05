Drake London’s Potential Breakout Season in 2024

As we get to enter the NFL’s offseason shortly, all eyes are on the promising young wide receiver, Drake London, of the Atlanta Falcons. Now in his third season, London has been on the radar of football enthusiasts since his rookie year, and it’s clear that he’s poised for something special. However, the key question that lingers is whether the Falcons’ quarterback situation will finally align with his extraordinary talent.

Standing tall and possessing an innate ability to high-point the ball, London is a formidable red zone threat. He’s not just a passive receiver; he’s known for his tenacity, consistently fighting for contested balls. In essence, he’s the real deal. His potential is limitless, but there’s one glaring obstacle in his pathâ€”quarterback play.

During his second season, London managed to rack up 905 yards on just 69 receptions out of 110 targets. This low catch rate is not indicative of his skills; instead, it’s a reflection of the subpar passes thrown his way. It’s evident when you analyze the number of catchable versus uncatchable balls he had to deal with. The crux of the issue lies in the inconsistent and below-average quarterback play that has plagued the Falcons.

Despite these quarterback woes, London showcased his true potential on several occasions. In Week 14 against Tampa Bay, he lit up the field with 10 receptions for 172 yards. This game was a glimpse into the caliber of player Drake London can be. Another notable performance came in Week six against the Washington Commanders, where he tallied nine receptions for 125 yards, although surprisingly, he didn’t find the end zone. Once again, the underlying problem was quarterback play.

As of now, Drake London is tagged as a wide receiver three in fantasy football circles, but don’t let that fool you. With the right quarterback, he has the potential to soar to wide receiver one status. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a young phenom throwing to him; even a veteran quarterback could unlock his true potential.

Keep a close eye on Drake London in the 2024 NFL season. He has all the makings of a breakout star, and if the Atlanta Falcons can address their quarterback situation, he could emerge as one of the league’s top wide receivers. So, get ready to buy in and witness the ascent of this exceptional talent in the coming season. The only thing holding Drake London back has been the quarterback play, but once that hurdle is cleared, the sky’s the limit for this young receiver.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.