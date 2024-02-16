March Madness Forecast: Marquette’s Rise and the Battle for a Top Seed

Purdue and UConn are poised to secure top seeds in the upcoming NCAA tournament. With their exceptional performances throughout the season, both the Boilermakers and the defending champions, the Huskies, are favored candidates for the coveted number-one line. Additionally, sportsbooks have placed Houston with strong odds at -500 to clinch a top seed.

However, amidst the fray, a potential shift looms as Arizona currently sits as the fourth contender for top seed, boasting a favorable -280 price. Doe, however, foresees a twist in the tale favoring Marquette. Despite Arizona’s present standing, Marquette’s upcoming schedule presents three crucial quad-one opportunities, providing an edge that could tilt the balance in their favor.

Highlighting Marquette’s challenging path, Doe points out key matchups against formidable opponents. Tomorrow, Marquette faces a daunting task against top-ranked UConn on the road, where victory is no small feat. Yet, the Golden Eagles also have a chance to host UConn in Milwaukee and challenge Creighton on the road. In contrast, Arizona’s remaining schedule lacks similar high-stakes encounters, potentially jeopardizing its claim to a top seed.

There’s value in Marquette’s 15 to 1 odds, recognizing the significance of upcoming opportunities. He underscores the strength of the Big East conference, wherein Marquette competes, compared to the PAC 12, where Arizona resides. With the Big East’s robust competition and the prospect of pivotal games in Madison Square Garden during the conference tournament, Marquette emerges as the favored contender over Arizona.

While Purdue, UConn, and Houston appear primed for top seeds, the battle for the fourth spot intensifies between Arizona and Marquette. With Marquette’s challenging schedule and the competitive edge provided by the Big East, Doe sees the Golden Eagles as the dark horse poised to upset the rankings and secure a coveted number-one seed in the NCAA tournament.

