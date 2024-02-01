NBA Betting Guide for February 1: Lakers-Celtics Renewed

We only have a small four-game NBA slate in store for us tonight, but it’s full of interesting matchups to give us plenty opportunities to smash some bets.

We’ll kick it off with a classic as the Boston Celtics will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the league’s most storied rivalry, but things are going completely different for the two teams as the Celtics sit as 12-point favorites, proving how wrong this Lakers’ season has gone.

The red-hot New York Knicks welcome in the Indiana Pacers to the Garden tonight with the Pacers hoping to climb the Eastern Conference ladder as Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam gain chemistry.

The final two games on the slate feature a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies after the Cavs put together a 11-2 record in January.

Closing out the night, the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers take on the Utah Jazz as the 76ers find themselves on a four-game losing skid.

Spread: Celtics -12 | Moneyline: Celtics -670 | Total: 241.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Lakers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Celtics Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Lakers +12 (1-Star) | OVER 241.5 (1-Star0

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: LeBron James OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Jaylen Brown UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Knicks -3 | Moneyline: Knicks -156 | Total : 235.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Pacers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Knicks Last 5 ATS: 5-0

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Knicks -3 (5-Stars) | OVER 235.5 (1-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Isaiah Hartenstein UNDER 9.5 Points (5-Stars) | Myles Turner UNDER 16.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Cavaliers -8 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -320 | Total: 215

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 5-0

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Grizzlies +8 (4-Stars) | OVER 215 (5-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Donovan Mitchell OVER 34.5 Points + Assists (4-Stars) | Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 25.5 Points (4.5-Stars)

Spread: Jazz -5 | Moneyline: Jazz -196 | Total: 238.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

76ers Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Jazz Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: 76ers +5 (4-Stars) | UNDER 238.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Kelly Oubre Jr. UNDER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Lauri Markkanen UNDER 23.5 Points (5-Stars)

