NBA Betting Guide for February 12: Must-Win for Bucks?

With the NFL season officially concluded, it’s go time for the NBA and there is not a better way to start it as we have a jam-packed ten game slate in store for you tonight.

We have a doubleheader on NBA TV to headline the slate with two epic showdowns. In the early window, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Denver Nuggets just as the Bucks find themselves with a 2-5 record under Doc Rivers. It may be too early to completly panic in Milwaukee, but a statement win tonight would go a long way in rebuilding confidence.

Closing out the slate, the LA Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in what should be a great battle against the two top teams in the Western Confernce.

Elsewhere on the slate, in the East the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers both sit as double-digit favorites just both squads look to climb the Eastern Conference standings while the Philadelphia 76ers continue to slide without Joel Embiid.

In the West, the Dallas Mavericks are the biggest favorites on tonight’s slate over the pitiful Washington Wizards, and there is an interesting matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz to keep an eye on that should be an epic high-scoring game.

Tonight should be a fun one, so let’s dive in and pump out some winners!

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +850 Bucks-Nuggets

Spread: Pacers -10 | Moneyline: Pacers -500 | Total: 238

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

Pacers Last 4 ATS: 2-3 | Hornets Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hornets +10 (4-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Tre Mann UNDER 5.5 Assists (5-Stars) | Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 19.5 Points (5-Stars)



Spread: Cavaliers -10 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -480 | Total: 230.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

76ers Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Cavaliers Last 4 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: 76ers +10 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Darius Garland UNDER 16.5 Points | Tyrese Maxey UNDER 26.5 Points

Spread: Hawks -4 | Moneyline: Hawks -168 | Total : 238

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)

Bulls Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Hawks Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Bulls +4 (4-Stars) | UNDER 238 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Ayo Dosunmu UNDER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Dejounte Murray OVER 21.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Raptors -6 | Moneyline: Raptors -230 | Total : 237

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Spurs Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Raptors Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Raptors -6 (2-Stars) | UNDER 237 (4-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: RJ Barrett UNDER 21.5 Points (5-Stars) | Victor Wembanyama UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

Spread: Nuggets -1.5 | Moneyline: Nuggets -122 | Total: 231.5

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Bucks +1.5 (5-Stars) | OVER 231.5 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brook Lopez OVER 12.5 Points | Jamal Murray UNDER 23.5 Points (4.5-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -9 | Moneyline: Pelicans -390 | Total: 222

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Grizzlies Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: OVER 222 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Santi Aldama UNDER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Zion Williamson OVER 21.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Knicks -4 | Moneyline: Knicks -164 | Total: 222

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

Knicks Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Rockets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Rockets +4 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 3.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Mavericks -13 | Moneyline: Mavericks -900 | Total: 247.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 247.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Deni Avdija OVER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Josh Green OVER 8.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Warriors -1 | Moneyline: Warriors-116 | Total: 241

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Warriors Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Jazz Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 241 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Klay Thompson UNDER 15.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jordan Clarkson OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Clippers -4.5 | Moneyline: Clippers -198 | Total: 223.5

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Timberwoves Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Clippers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Timberwolves +4.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 223.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Rudy Gobert OVER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Kawhi Leonard UNDER 25.5 Points (5-Stars)