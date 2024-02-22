NBA SGP: +900 Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks

The NBA returns tonight, and we have an excellent slate of games to look forward to, but we’ll focus on a high-scoring and electrifying matchup in the West between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns for our same-game parlay tonight.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

Luka Doncic has combined for at least 25 points and six rebounds in 29 of his last 31 games. To help our cause, in two previous matchups against Phoenix, Doncic had 50 and six and then 34 and eight. He’ll have no issues cashing this for us in a nationally televised and high-scoring game.

Kyrie Irving has played six games in February since returning from injury. While the Mavs were on a six-game winning streak over that stretch, Kyrie had at least two threes and four assists in every game, averaging three made threes and 6.3 assists per game. We have enough of a cushion in place to be safe with these legs.

In PJ Washington’s three games as a Maverick, he’s had at least five rebounds in each game and has averaged ten rebound chances per game. We need four tonight, so we’re in a good spot.

Josh Green saw a minutes increase in the middle of January, and since then, he’s nailed at least a single three in 14 of 16 games. There isn’t much to worry about with this leg after he previously went 2/6 from beyond the arc against the Suns.

We’re looking for Kevin Durant to give us at least four assists and six rebounds tonight, which he did in four straight games leading up to the All-Star break, but we’re looking more to his previous production against the Mavs for confidence here. He’s averaged nine rebounds and seven assists in two games against the Mavs, so we’re hoping for more of the same tonight.

We’ll need Bradley Beal to give us 15 points tonight to close out the parlay. Leading up to the All-Star break, Beal got into a bit of a groove where he averaged 28.3 points in his last four games and saw at least 30 minutes. Things should balance out more for the Suns offensively tonight, but with the game total sitting as high as it is, Beal should find a way to 15 points.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook