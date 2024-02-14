Predicting the Number of 1st-Round Quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft is approaching, and multiple teams need quarterbacks.

SportsGrid looks at how many quarterbacks will go in the first round.

Let’s begin with the surefire options to be selected in the first round.

Tier 1: Caleb Williams – USC Trojans | Drake Maye – North Carolina Tar Heels | Jayden Daniels – LSU Tigers

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are almost guaranteed to be selected on the first night of the NFL Draft. Williams continues to draw comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, even if those are lofty. There’s some consensus that Williams is more polished at this stage of his career than Mahomes, which certainly excites teams at the top of the draft. The Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick, and Williams is listed at -1200 to be the first named called.

After Williams, there’s a vigorous debate between Maye and Daniels. Maye is listed at -170 to be selected second overall, while Daniels is priced at +200. Daniels has skyrocketed up draft boards after winning the Heisman trophy with LSU. It’s not hard to imagine all three signal-callers being selected early and ultimately starting for their new franchise in 2024.

After these three quarterbacks, the debate about where the next tier of signal-callers will go is anybody’s guess.

Tier 2: Bo Nix – Oregon Ducks | Michael Penix Jr. – Washington Huskies | J.J. McCarthy – Michigan Wolverines

It’s far from a lock, but there’s a world where the 2024 NFL Draft sees up to six quarterbacks selected in the first round. How many teams covet the likes of Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy will determine where these players are slotted come draft weekend. All three registered strong college resumes, and teams have proven they aren’t afraid to select quarterbacks earlier than they likely should go. By all accounts, it will come down to supply and demand vs. team need. You can make a case that upwards of ten teams aren’t set with their quarterbacks, so that may put a wrench into how the first round plays out from a quarterback perspective. From where we stand in the middle of February, we’d likely land on five of these six quarterbacks being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

