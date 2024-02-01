Shocking Upset in Damian Lillard’s Homecoming as Blazers Stun Bucks

Last night in Portland, it was supposed to be a triumphant return for Damian Lillard, but it turned into a shocking upset as the Trail Blazers stunned the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard, who spent over a decade in Portland, was back in the arena for the first time, hoping for a night of celebration and domination. However, the night did not go as planned for him or the Milwaukee organization led by new head coach Doc Rivers.

The odds heavily favored the Bucks, who were booked as an 11-point road favorite. It should have been an easy win, but the Blazers had other plans. They pulled off an outright upset, winning by a staggering 31 points, with a final score of 119-116, despite being 11-point home underdogs.

Damian Lillard’s performance fell short of expectations. He scored 25 points, which was below his points prop of 26.5. He struggled from beyond the arc, going 3 of 13 from three-point range. While Lillard didn’t have a terrible game, his inefficiency cost the Bucks dearly.

This outcome marks a less-than-ideal start to the Doc Rivers era in Milwaukee. The Bucks were expected to be one of the powerhouse teams this season, with high hopes for a successful campaign. However, this unexpected loss to the Trail Blazers raises questions about their ability to perform consistently at an elite level.

The game’s final score was particularly surprising to many, given the talent on the Bucks’ roster. Milwaukee not only failed to cover the spread but lost outright to a Trail Blazers team that defied the odds. It was a testament to Portland’s resilience, as they overcame a one-point deficit in the final minute to secure a memorable victory.

In the end, Damian Lillard’s homecoming did not go as planned, but it was a night to remember for the Trail Blazers and their fans. The Bucks will need to regroup and address their shortcomings as they aim to bounce back from this unexpected setback in the early stages of the season.

