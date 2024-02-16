SportsGrid’s Best Bets for the 2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is set to headline this weekend’s festivities.

Saturday, February 17, 8:00 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

Puck Line: Devils-1.5 | Moneyline: Devils Moneyline -154 | Total: 6.5 (O +110, U -134)

Where to Watch: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS-D | Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Flyers enter this Stadium Series clash ahead of the New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division. If you had said that going into the season, people would have called you crazy. The Devils were widely viewed as a Stanley Cup contender, but they’ve dealt with injuries and inconsistencies in goal, which is a recipe for disaster in the modern NHL. Still, the Devils are the favorite on the moneyline in this matchup and have started to play better hockey with Jack Hughes back in the lineup. The Devils have points in four straight games, including winning two of their last three. The Flyers continue to play hard for their demanding head coach, John Tortorella, but many are curious about when this group will fall off a cliff. It doesn’t appear to be anytime soon, as this team refuses to quit in games, even when they’re down. With the Flyers and Devils having split their last six games, you can make a case the value is on Philadelphia here. In an outdoor setting where you typically have to grind out victories, we’ll ride with the Flyers to muck it up and get the job done.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Flyers Moneyline (+128)

Sunday, February 18, 3:00 p.m. ET – New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

Puck Line: Rangers-1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers Moneyline -152 | Total: 5.5 (O -106, U -114)

Where to Watch: ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS | Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

The New York Rangers had some trouble in January, but they’ve catapulted out to a hot stretch through the middle of February. The Blueshirts have won six in a row after beating up the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night and leading the Metropolitan Division by eight points. Not only are the Rangers finding success right now, but they’re doing so with a struggling powerplay. That was cleaned up to an extent against the Habs, but the fact they were putting together such a strong stretch without it working is a significant positive entering this matchup. On the other hand, the New York Islanders are still trying to get their footing under them since new head coach Patrick Roy took over. The Islanders are 3-4-3 over their last ten games and are struggling to find consistency. Despite their overall struggles, they remain in the Eastern Conference wild-card picture. The Islanders aren’t afraid to give you their best punch, but the Rangers are playing on a different level, bullying teams with their talent. You can play it safe and back the Rangers on the moneyline at -152, but we’re riding with them to win this outdoor matchup by multiple goals at +168.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Rangers Puck Line (+168)

