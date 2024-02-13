SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 13

With football in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to college basketball as March Madness looms. Tonight’s schedule is substantial, and a few games merit attention.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Tuesday’s college basketball action.

6:30 p.m. ET – Marquette at Butler

Spread: Marquette (-3.5) | Moneyline: Marquette (-164) | Total: 153.5

Where to Watch: FS1 | Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Few teams are playing as well as the Marquette Golden Eagles. After dropping back-to-back games in January, Shaka Smart’s squad has rattled off seven wins in a row, with five coming by double-digits. Despite a sluggish first half against St. John’s in their last game, Marquette rallied to hammer the Red Storm in the second half and win by 11. Tyler Kolek is playing well (15.6 points per game) and is joined by three other players in double-figures. Marquette is looking to avenge an earlier loss to Butler, and there is value in the away side here. Marquette is only favored by 3.5 points, but the SportsGrid model projects a ten-point Golden Eagle victory. The moneyline is also a five-star projection, set at -164, with the model projecting Marquette to win 80% of the time.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Marquette (-3.5) and Marquette (-164) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – George Washington at George Mason

Spread: George Mason (-9.5) | Moneyline: George Washington (+400) | Total: 144.5

Where to Watch: ESPN+ | Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA

George Washington has struggled mightily, but the SportsGrid model does not think George Mason should be favored by nearly as many points as the Patriots are in this contest. The home team is almost getting ten points, but George Washington has been playing better lately. There is value in grabbing them with those 9.5 points. James Bishop IV leads the team in both points and assists and should have a chance for a good game. The SportsGrid model projects the Revolutionaries to cover the spread by a couple of buckets, losing by only four points. Taking George Washington on the moneyline is also a five-star projection. They are sitting at +400, but the model projects them to win the game outright 35% of the time, making this a bet worth taking.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: George Washington (+9.5) and George Washington (+400) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

