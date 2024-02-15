SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 15

With football in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to college basketball as March Madness looms. Tonight’s schedule is high in quantity but low in ranked matchups and quality. There are still some games that warrant attention.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Thursday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Temple at Florida Atlantic

Spread: FAU (-19.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 147.5

Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Location: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, FL

Dusty May’s Florida Atlantic Owls have followed up a historic trip to the Final Four, ranked in the Top 25 and featuring many terrific wins. They have knocked off Butler, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Arizona to build a resume for the NCAA Tournament. However, bad losses to Bryant and Florida Gulf Coast could complicate things if they drop another couple of games. The Owls trail South Florida by 1.5 games in the American Athletic Conference and cannot afford a slip-up against the last-place Temple Owls. SportsGrid’s model loves the Owls in this contest. FAU is favored by 19.5, but the model projects a 22.5-point romp for the home team. The point total is listed at 147.5, and the model shows the over is the best play, projecting a total of 151.8 points.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: FAU (-19.5) and OVER 147.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

8:30 p.m. ET – Minnesota at Purdue

Spread: Purdue (-16.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: UNDER 146.5

Where to Watch: BTN | Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN

The Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies are separating themselves as the two best teams in the country, and Purdue has been dominant against inferior opponents at home. In Big Ten play, Purdue has home wins by 19, 17, 32, 9, and 20 points. Zach Edey is an impossible matchup for nearly everyone, and Minnesota will not be any different. In addition, Purdue’s supporting cast, players like Lance Jones, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer, shoot the three very well in Mackey Arena. Minnesota has been a solid team this season in a weak Big Ten, checking in at 6-6, but they have no match for the Boilermakers. Purdue is favored by 16.5, and the SportsGrid model projects a 20-point victory. Neither team plays at a quick pace, and Minnesota’s offense has been poor away from “The Barn,” so the model likes picking under the point total of 146.5.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Purdue (-16.5) and UNDER 146.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

