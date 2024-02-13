SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for February 13

With a large slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Puck Line: Maple Leafs -1.5 | Moneyline: Maple Leafs Moneyline -205 | Total: 6.5 (O -114, U -106)

Where to Watch: TSN4, BSMW | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Tonight’s matchup featuring the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs features two teams in the middle of a playoff race. Toronto and St. Louis enter action in a wild card position, with the Maple Leafs owning a 5-5 record over their last ten games, while the Blues sit at 7-3 and have won two in a row. The Maple Leafs will try to bounce back after a tough loss in Ottawa on Saturday night, and despite their price being juiced to -205 tonight, we’re still on the home side to come out on top.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Flyers Moneyline (-154) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres

Puck Line: Kings -1.5 | Moneyline: Kings Moneyline -150 | Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

Where to Watch: BSW, MSG-B | Location: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, NY)

Although we haven’t seen the Buffalo Sabres take the leap we were expecting this season, plenty of high-quality pieces on this roster are worth building their franchise around. The Sabres enter action tonight vs. the Kings with a 5-5 record over their last ten games. The Kings have quietly won two in a row, but we’re comfortable taking the plus-money value that the home underdog presents tonight at +125.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Sabres Moneyline (+125) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens

Puck Line: Canadiens -1.5 | Moneyline: Canadiens Moneyline -140 | Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)

Where to Watch: TSN2, RDS, BSSD, BSSC | Location: Bell Centre (Montreal, QC)

Two of the NHL’s bottom feeders are set to collide tonight in Montreal at the iconic Bell Centre. The Canadiens have lost two in a row and posted a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games, while the Ducks share that same record. Montreal has been struggling to keep opponents’ chances down, and we don’t see that trend stopping anytime soon. Target the visitors and their plus-money price.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Ducks Moneyline (+116) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:30 p.m. ET – Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders

Puck Line: Islanders -1.5 | Moneyline: Islanders Moneyline -152 | Total: 5.5 (O -140, U +114)

Where to Watch: ROOT-NW, MSGSN | Location: UBS Arena (Elmont, NY)

The New York Islanders are trying to jump back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, while the Seattle Kraken are doing their best not to fall out of the Western race. The Kraken have been struggling over the last month, and they’ve posted a poor 2-7-1 record over their last ten games. The visitors have lost three in a row entering this matchup, and that doesn’t bode well for them tonight against an Islanders team that’s posted a 13-7-7 record at home.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Islanders Moneyline (-152) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

