SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 9

With a three-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

SportsGrid looks at the top hockey bets and props on Friday.

8:30 p.m. ET – New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Puck Line: Rangers -1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers Moneyline -315 | Total: 5.5 (O -118, U -104)

Where to Watch: TVAS-D, NBCSCH, MSG | Location: United Center (Chicago, IL)

The New York Rangers are surging and have won three in a row heading into their Friday night clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks play hard every night, but they’ve lost five in a row and should be in contention for the first overall pick for the second year in a row. Even with these teams heading in opposite directions, there’s still some value here in the home team. The Rangers are playing for the third time in five days, and this matchup has letdown written all over it.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Blackhawks Moneyline (+250) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh Penguins to Record Over 3.5 Shots on Goal

Sidney Crosby quietly continues to go about his business as one of the top players in the league. He brings much value to the Pittsburgh Penguins and is still racking up pristine production. Crosby has tallied 51 points in 47 games and has points in five straight. Crosby’s shots on goal prop is listed at 3.5 tonight, and he’s exceeded that number in two of his last four games. With the plus-money value the over presents, we like siding in that direction.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Stamkos to Record Over 3.5 Shots (+112) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Ryan McLeod – Edmonton Oilers to Score a Goal

The Edmonton Oilers had their winning streak snapped after the All-Star break, but they’re still playing consistent hockey and are a dangerous threat in the Western Conference. Besides the apparent star-studded cast, the Oilers have been getting production from their depth scoring. Ryan McLeod brings a speed element to their group and has tallied 19 points in 45 games. McLeod has one goal over his last five games, but there’s value in him adding another to the mix at +440.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: McLeod to Score a Goal (+440) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

One of the big reasons the Minnesota Wild have an exciting future ahead of them is all the young talent on their roster and in their prospect pool. Matt Boldy has continued to make an impression with this group and has already signed a long-term deal to stick around. Boldy has tallied 33 points in 43 games. Over his last three games, Boldy has recorded three or more shots on goal in two of them. With that, we’re backing the over 2.5 shots on goal at -146.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Boldy to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-146) | SportsGrid Projections: 4.5 Star Rating

Ryan Hartman – Minnesota Wild to Score a Goal

The Minnesota Wild continues to get strong production from the likes of Ryan Hartman. He’s registered 25 points in 45 games, which included 15 goals. Hartman hasn’t scored in his last five games, but this is an excellent matchup for him to capitalize tonight against a Pittsburgh Penguins team that can be had down low in the offensive zone. Hartman is listed at +300 to find the back of the net, and a lot of value is built into that price.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hartman to Score a Goal (+300) | SportsGrid Projections: 4 Star Rating

