SportsGrid’s Best NHL Player Prop Bets for February 5

Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche to Record Over 2.5 Shots

Cale Makar remains one of the NHL’s most dominant defensemen, and he’s once again in the running for the Norris trophy. Makar has put up some substantial numbers this year, tallying 58 points in 44 games. Makar has been a shot-on-goal machine, specifically in his last game, where he fired nine pucks on the net. In two of his previous three games, Makar has recorded over 2.5 shots on goal, and we’re banking on that trend continuing tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Makar Over 2.5 SOG (-148) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Vincent Trocheck – New York Rangers to Record Over 2.5 Shots

Vincent Trocheck was selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the New York Rangers and is coming off a solid first half of the year. Trocheck has registered 46 points in 49 games and has been a staple on offense for this Rangers team. Although Trocheck hasn’t recorded three or more shots on goal in any of his last five games, SportsGrid’s model is projecting him to register over the number tonight. Expect a strong offensive showing from Trocheck this evening.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Trocheck Over 2.5 SOG (-114) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Bo Horvat – New York Islanders to Record Over 2.5 Shots

After being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last season, Bo Horvat has fit in nicely with the New York Islanders. This team has been struggling of late, though, and it’ll take players with offensive talent like Horvat to drag them out of this slump. Horvat has registered 45 points in 48 games. Over his last five games, Horvat has tallied at least three shots on goal in each. Despite some juice on the price at -156, we’re content backing him to exceed that number again.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Horvat Over 2.5 SOG (-156) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs to Record Over 4.5 Shots

William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs had a strong showing on All-Star Weekend, and they’ll look to build off that when they kick off the second half tonight against the New York Islanders. Nylander has recorded 61 points in 47 games but didn’t record a point over his final three games before the All-Star Game. Nylander’s shots on goal prop tonight is set at 4.5, and he’s gone under that number in each of his last five games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Nylander Under 4.5 SOG (-168) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Auston Matthews – Toronto Maple Leafs to Record Over 4.5 Shots

Auston Matthews is fresh off winning the All-Star Game MVP and has already tallied 40 goals in 46 games. It’s hard to say if this pace is sustainable, but it’s hard to count out this freakishly elite goal scorer. Despite his high-end offensive numbers, we’re targeting Matthew’s shots on goal prop tonight, which is set at 4.5. The Maple Leafs superstar forward has gone under 4.5 shots on net in two of his last three games, and we’re banking on that continuing tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Matthews Under 4.5 SOG (-115) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

