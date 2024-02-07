Super Bowl LVIII: Top Player Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off this Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the San Francisco 49ers battle the reigning Lombardi Trophy-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.

Below, you will find my top three player prop bets in what should be an exciting end to the 2023 NFL campaign.

Let’s get things started with the Niners star wideout.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1) SF WR Deebo Samuel Any Time Touchdown (+140)

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored 12 touchdowns (seven receiving, five rushing) during the regular season, nine coming in the final seven weeks .

scored (seven receiving, five rushing) during the regular season, . Samuel looked healthy after being knocked out of the Divisional Round with a shoulder injury, recording a 6-89-0 receiving line in last week’s NFC Championship victory over the Detroit Lions, and should factor heavily in San Fran’s game plan.

2) KC RB Isiah Pacheco OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has rushed for at least 68 yards in all three of Kansas City’s games this postseason .

has rushed for . San Francisco allows 159.0 rush yards per game and 5.6 YPC this postseason.

and this postseason. Pacheco has seen at least 20 carries in two of his past three games.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

3) SF RB Christian McCaffrey Any Time Touchdown (-230)

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey led the NFL with 21 touchdowns (14 rushing, seven receiving) during the regular season

led the NFL with (14 rushing, seven receiving) during the regular season McCaffrey has hit pay dirt in each of San Francisco’s two postseason games, scoring four times over that period

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.