UEFA Champions League Best Bet of the Week: Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid?

As we approach the UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, all eyes in the soccer world are on the highly anticipated match between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. In an exciting showdown that promises plenty of action, our best bet of the week in Champions league leans heavily in favor of Inter, and here’s why.

Inter Milan enters this matchup with an unbeaten record in the 2024 calendar year, showcasing their formidable form. With more than 10 goals scored over their opponents in just six Serie A games this season, Inter’s offensive prowess is undeniable. They’ve been nothing short of spectacular, leading Serie A with a whopping 55 goals in 23 matches. The team not only excels in scoring but also boasts the best defensive record in the league, having conceded a mere 12 goals in 23 matches. This balance of strong offense and rock-solid defense makes Inter a formidable opponent on their home turf.

Atletico Madrid, traditionally known for their defensive solidity, currently finds themselves in an uncharacteristic sixth place in La Liga for goals conceded. This season has seen them struggle to replicate the defensive tenacity they’re known for, which could be a critical factor in their upcoming match against Inter.

Historically, only teams of the caliber of Real Madrid and Manchester City have managed to secure away results at this stage of the Champions League. Given Atletico’s recent form and Inter’s impressive run, it seems unlikely that Atletico Madrid will join that elite list of away victors.

Inter Milan vs. Atletico Game Odds at FanDuel

Inter: -130 | Draw: +250 | Atletico: +420

Inter’s odds stand at -130, reflecting their status as favorites for this clash. Their recent performances, including a significant victory over Juventus, have not only solidified their position at the top of Serie A but also emphasized their capability to excel in high-stakes matches. With Atletico Madrid experiencing recent setbacks, including a loss to Sevilla in La Liga and the injury to key player Alvaro Morata, they face an uphill battle.

Atletico Madrid, despite their reputation for being a formidable opponent in the Champions League, appears to be at a disadvantage this time around. Inter Milan’s unbeaten streak in 2024, coupled with their home advantage and overall form, positions them as the clear favorites.

Our best bet for the UEFA Champions League this week is on Tuesday, to back Inter Milan. Their exceptional form, both in scoring and defense, combined with Atletico Madrid’s recent struggles, suggests that Inter Milan will continue their hot streak and secure a victory. Inter Milan is not just a team to watch; they are a team to bet on in this pivotal Champions League matchup.

