Patriots AFC Rival Favorite To Land Russell Wilson After Being Cut By Broncos

Monday brought good news to quarterback-needy teams around the NFL as Russell Wilson’s time in Broncos Country is officially over.

The Broncos announced they are moving on from the aging quarterback — even with guaranteed money for Wilson on the books and taking on an unprecedented $85 million dead cap hit — after two seasons. Denver will release Wilson after the league years begins on March 13.

Wilson thanked the Broncos organization in a message he posted on social media, but with the news, he now can fully focus on his future.

“Tough times don’t last, but people do,” Wilson said at the end of his post. “God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next.”

Despite his shortcomings with the Broncos over the last couple of seasons, Wilson, who turns 36 in the middle of next season, is expected to have plenty of suitors on the free-agent market.

The New England Patriots could be one of the teams interested in adding the nine-time Pro Bowler given the void they have at quarterback. But oddsmakers don’t see the Patriots as the favorite to land Wilson at the moment. Instead, DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Pittsburgh Steelers the best odds to sign Wilson.

The Steelers are in a similar situation to the Patriots this offseason. Pittsburgh is ready to move on from their 2022 first-round pick in Kenny Pickett and aren’t in love with any of their current back-up options, either. And the Steelers just might believe that Wilson can be the answer to their quarterback problems.

Here are the top 10 teams to obtain Wilson on the DraftKings betting sheet:

Pittsburgh Steelers: -200

Las Vegas Raiders: +275

Atlanta Falcons: +400

New England Patriots: +750

Minnesota Vikings: +1000

Washington Commanders: +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000

Tennessee Titans: +3000

New York Giants: +3000

Chicago Bears: +4000

The Patriots certainly aren’t out of the running to sign Wilson, but it’s clear the Steelers are the prohibitive favorite.

It has been reported the Patriots are looking to sign a veteran signal-caller to possibly go along with the franchise quarterback they select at No. 3 overall.

But there will be other options on the table for the Patriots besides Wilson, who went 11-19 during his time with the Broncos while completing 63.3% of his passes with 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.