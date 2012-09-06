NESN Shows

NESN Sports Update

NESN’s fast-paced, 20-minute morning sports update show showcasing all relevant late-night games, scores, not-to-miss highlights, and a preview of upcoming events.

Big Bad Bruins LIVE

Big Bad Bruins LIVE is your weekly look into the world of the Boston Bruins. Dale Arnold and NESN’s group of expert analysts focus on the top Bruins stories of the week in the “Center of Attention”, learn about your favorite players in the “Big Bad Spotlight”, and get a history lesson with “This Week in Bruins History”.

EchoStor Bruins Face-Off Live

Tune in a half-hour before every Bruins game for EchoStor Bruins Face-Off Live, and get the latest news and commentary about the Bruins from host Dale Arnold and NESN’s team of expert analysts, plus exclusive features and interviews with Bruins players, coaches and management.

ACE Ticket Bruins Overtime Live

ACE Ticket Bruins Overtime Live delivers the first word from the Bruins’ dressing room after every Bruins game. Tune in for a complete breakdown of the game from NESN’s team of expert analysts, be the first to hear from the Bruins coaching staff, and get all the scores & highlights from around the league. Plus go inside the dressing room and hear directly from the players after every game.

Ultimate Bruins Show

The Ultimate Bruins Show, presented by Bud Light, look backs at the best moments from this week in Bruins. Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will have an in-depth breakdown of the team each week, and we’ll see how well Bruins fans know their team with the Ultimate Bruins Question of the Week, which the players also will answer.

Behind the B

This Emmy Award-winning all-access documentary series provides fans with unprecedented access into the Bruins’ locker room, executive boardroom and players’ homes for a behind-the-scenes look at the organization’s inner workings throughout the season.

Bruins Academy

Step up your game up by tuning into the all-new series, Bruins Academy, created specifically for youth who love hockey! All episodes will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning sports personality Charlie Moore and feature BostonBruins.com reporter Caryn Switaj. Each show will feature segments dedicated to teaching, learning and growing the game.

The Instigators LIVE

Every week Jack Edwards, Andy Brickley and Billy Jaffe get together to debate the most important and controversial NHL topics.

Red Sox First Pitch

Join Tom Caron and Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley and Jim Rice, plus former Red Sox players Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons, one hour before every Red Sox game for a preview. Also hear inside news with the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo and Peter Abraham and WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Red Sox GameDay Live

Join Tom Caron, analysts and writers 30 minutes before each game for a complete preview of that day’s action. Plus, don’t miss Red Sox GM Ben Cherington LIVE on Tuesdays, Red Sox president Larry Lucchino LIVE on Wednesdays and much more.

Red Sox Extra Innings Live

Join Tom Caron, Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley and Jim Rice, and former Red Sox players Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons immediately following every Red Sox game for reaction and breakdown of the action. Plus, hear from the manager and players in the locker room.

Red Sox Final

The final word on that day’s Red Sox game following “Extra Innings Live.” Tom Caron and the analysts move to the Monster Set, take your tweets and your videos, and hear what you think.

Friday Night Fenway

Ultimate Red Sox Show

Features the latest team news and covers Red Sox minor league prospects

Red Sox Report

Red Sox Report is the club’s official year-round television show. Presented by CVS Pharmacy, the program spotlights the best video content from Fenway Park and across Red Sox Nation.

Wicked Bites

Takes you on a journey to find your favorite spots for New England’s best sports, food and fun. Features local sports stars and celebrity guests at their favorite restaurants throughout the region.

Dirty Water TV

The source for what’s happening in New England’s nightlife scene. This cutting-edge show takes you to the best parties, hottest venues and coolest destinations around.

Cruisin’ New England

Features classic automobiles and collectibles with some twists, including airplanes, boats and some unusual surprises.

World Tennis Magazine

Offers news, exclusive interviews and features with the biggest names in tennis.

New England Boating

Explores New England’s ports, bays, harbors and lakes, providing viewers with useful boating information and interesting things to do.

Raceline

Weekly show spotlighting the latest news and race previews from NASCAR’s top three series.

Future Phenoms

Takes you coast-to-coast and in-depth with the brightest young athletes in sports.

In-Depth with Graham Bensinger

Sports journalist Graham Bensinger delivers sports’ biggest names through exclusive interviews and unprecedented access.

Softball 360

Softball 360 is the only nationally syndicated softball show in the USA. The program showcases pre-game events at MLB games, ASA Softball’s biggest tournaments, and the USA Softball team.

Celebrity Spotlight

Celebrity Spotlight Series showcases the philanthropic efforts of celebrities and athletes and their philanthropic efforts, highlighting and profiling celebrity events with action and interviews.