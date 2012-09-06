NESN Shows

|NESN Sports Today
NESN’s nightly sports news program offers relevant insight into New England and national sports.
|NESN Sports Update
NESN’s fast-paced, 20-minute morning sports update show showcasing all relevant late-night games, scores, not-to-miss highlights, and a preview of upcoming events.
|Big Bad Bruins LIVE
Big Bad Bruins LIVE is your weekly look into the world of the Boston Bruins. Dale Arnold and NESN’s group of expert analysts focus on the top Bruins stories of the week in the “Center of Attention”, learn about your favorite players in the “Big Bad Spotlight”, and get a history lesson with “This Week in Bruins History”.
|EchoStor Bruins Face-Off Live
Tune in a half-hour before every Bruins game for EchoStor Bruins Face-Off Live, and get the latest news and commentary about the Bruins from host Dale Arnold and NESN’s team of expert analysts, plus exclusive features and interviews with Bruins players, coaches and management.
|ACE Ticket Bruins Overtime Live
ACE Ticket Bruins Overtime Live delivers the first word from the Bruins’ dressing room after every Bruins game. Tune in for a complete breakdown of the game from NESN’s team of expert analysts, be the first to hear from the Bruins coaching staff, and get all the scores & highlights from around the league. Plus go inside the dressing room and hear directly from the players after every game.
|Ultimate Bruins Show
The Ultimate Bruins Show, presented by Bud Light, look backs at the best moments from this week in Bruins. Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will have an in-depth breakdown of the team each week, and we’ll see how well Bruins fans know their team with the Ultimate Bruins Question of the Week, which the players also will answer.
|Behind the B
This Emmy Award-winning all-access documentary series provides fans with unprecedented access into the Bruins’ locker room, executive boardroom and players’ homes for a behind-the-scenes look at the organization’s inner workings throughout the season.
|Bruins Academy
Step up your game up by tuning into the all-new series, Bruins Academy, created specifically for youth who love hockey! All episodes will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning sports personality Charlie Moore and feature BostonBruins.com reporter Caryn Switaj. Each show will feature segments dedicated to teaching, learning and growing the game.
|The Instigators LIVE
Every week Jack Edwards, Andy Brickley and Billy Jaffe get together to debate the most important and controversial NHL topics.
|Red Sox First Pitch
Join Tom Caron and Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley and Jim Rice, plus former Red Sox players Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons, one hour before every Red Sox game for a preview. Also hear inside news with the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo and Peter Abraham and WEEI’s Rob Bradford.
|Red Sox GameDay Live
Join Tom Caron, analysts and writers 30 minutes before each game for a complete preview of that day’s action. Plus, don’t miss Red Sox GM Ben Cherington LIVE on Tuesdays, Red Sox president Larry Lucchino LIVE on Wednesdays and much more.
|Red Sox Extra Innings Live
Join Tom Caron, Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley and Jim Rice, and former Red Sox players Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons immediately following every Red Sox game for reaction and breakdown of the action. Plus, hear from the manager and players in the locker room.
|Red Sox Final
The final word on that day’s Red Sox game following “Extra Innings Live.” Tom Caron and the analysts move to the Monster Set, take your tweets and your videos, and hear what you think.
|Friday Night Fenway
|NESN Clubhouse
Live Red Sox pregame show for kids designed to be fun, light-hearted, engaging and fast paced. Airs every Sunday when NESN broadcasts a Red Sox game.
|Ultimate Red Sox Show
Features the latest team news and covers Red Sox minor league prospects
|Red Sox Report
Red Sox Report is the club’s official year-round television show. Presented by CVS Pharmacy, the program spotlights the best video content from Fenway Park and across Red Sox Nation.
|NESN Next Producer
An innovative weekly series showcasing New England college filmmakers, their vision and their stories. Students create short sports films with the hope of winning $20,000 and a job opportunity at NESN. Airs on Mondays following Red Sox postgame coverage.
|Charlie Moore Outdoors
He’s “The Mad Fisherman,” he’s Charie Moore! Charlie Moore fishes, eats, and hangs out with major celebrities in a fast-paced, multi-Emmy Award winning program.
|Dining Playbook
A sports-themed look at the New England food and dining scene featuring celebrity chefs and favorite restaurants of local athletes. New episodes premiere Saturdays at 9 a.m.
|Wicked Bites
Takes you on a journey to find your favorite spots for New England’s best sports, food and fun. Features local sports stars and celebrity guests at their favorite restaurants throughout the region.
|Dirty Water TV
The source for what’s happening in New England’s nightlife scene. This cutting-edge show takes you to the best parties, hottest venues and coolest destinations around.
|Cruisin’ New England
Features classic automobiles and collectibles with some twists, including airplanes, boats and some unusual surprises.
|World Tennis Magazine
Offers news, exclusive interviews and features with the biggest names in tennis.
|New England Boating
Explores New England’s ports, bays, harbors and lakes, providing viewers with useful boating information and interesting things to do.
|Raceline
Weekly show spotlighting the latest news and race previews from NASCAR’s top three series.
|Future Phenoms
Takes you coast-to-coast and in-depth with the brightest young athletes in sports.
|In-Depth with Graham Bensinger
Sports journalist Graham Bensinger delivers sports’ biggest names through exclusive interviews and unprecedented access.
|Softball 360
Softball 360 is the only nationally syndicated softball show in the USA. The program showcases pre-game events at MLB games, ASA Softball’s biggest tournaments, and the USA Softball team.
|Celebrity Spotlight
Celebrity Spotlight Series showcases the philanthropic efforts of celebrities and athletes and their philanthropic efforts, highlighting and profiling celebrity events with action and interviews.
|Miami Marathon and Half Marathon
The Miami Marathon is Florida’s elite distance race with 25,000 runners representing all 50 states and more than 80 countries converging on Miami and South Beach to experience one of the most unique courses in the world.