The Bruins still have their destiny in their own hands when they take the ice against the Maple Leafs for Game 7 on Saturday night.

Being at TD Garden for the win-or-go-home game is something Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expects the team to relish.

“When I get to the Garden, I go right to the third level because those people are standing up, they’re going nuts, and it gets you riled up,” Montgomery told reporters at Jet Aviation at Hanscom Field on Friday, per team-provided video. “Then my eyes go around the lower bowl, and you see the passionate Bruins fans; it should inspire you.”

In five games against the Leafs, Jeremy Swayman is 3-2 with a 1.60 goals-against average and .947 save percentage. He has allowed eight goals on 150 shots. Montgomery praised the young netminder for his mentality throughout the series.

“Both our goalies, especially Swayman, because he’s played majority of the games, have been tremendous,” Montgomery said. “We need everybody more like Jeremy Swayman. He’s just owned the moment, and he’s in the moment. He’s staying in the moment, and he’s relishing being a difference-maker.

“And when you get the opportunity to play in a Game 7, whether you are a Celtics fan growing up or a Red Sox fan and you think about the opportunity to play in a Game 7 and to be a difference maker, like, I’m getting goosebumps right now talking about it and that’s the attitude we have to have.”

The Bruins and Leafs will battle in the decisive Game 7 for the fourth time since 2013. Boston defeated Toronto in 2013, 2018 and 2019 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and face the reigning Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida, beginning Monday.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.