Vaughn Grissom Ready For ‘Really Exciting’ Red Sox Debut

Vaughn Grissom is ready to take over a position that the Boston Red Sox have needed stability at for quite some time.

Grissom joined the Red Sox organization during the offseason as the return for Chris Sale in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The infielder suffered a hamstring injury during spring training and came off the injured list on Friday. He’ll bat seventh and play second base for the Red Sox as Boston begins a weekend series with the Minnesota Twins.

“It’s been a long road,” Grissom told reporters in Minnesota on Friday, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Me, the training staff, everyone’s been working to get to this point. It’s really exciting and I’m just glad to be ready.”

Grissom’s debut comes a few days late after he battled an illness during the week. Nonetheless, he’s ready to jump in and help the Red Sox in any way he can.

“Definitely don’t have all of my stamina back,” Grissom added. “Energy is good though. Just trying to take it pitch-by-pitch.”

The Red Sox take on the Twins in Grissom’s team debut and the series opener at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.