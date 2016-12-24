49ers Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will be playing for pride Saturday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The NFL Week 16 game between the 49ers and Rams will pit two of the league’s worst teams against each other. San Francisco’s win over Los Angeles on Sept. 12 is their only victory of 2016. The 4-10 Rams have struggled in their return to Los Angeles, but a victory over the 49ers will give their fans some bragging rights in the eternal Southern California vs. Northern California conflict.

Here’s how to watch 49ers vs. Rams online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images