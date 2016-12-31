Amanda Nunes Taunts Edmond Tarverdyan, Blames Him For Ronda Rousey’s Loss

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes says she knows why she was able to dominate Ronda Rousey so quickly on Friday night at UFC 207.

The Lioness was able to knock out Rowdy in just 48 seconds in a fight where both fighters essentially boxed the entire fight. As Nunes was celebrating in the octagon, she pointed toward Rousey’s corner and gave her coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, a good old-fashioned taunt.

In the post-fight press conference, Nunes told reporters that she believes Rousey made a mistake getting into a striking match with her and that the only reason why she did was because of Tarverdyan.

“I know she was going to strike with me because her boxing coach told her she has a good strike,” Nunes said. “I know she was going to strike a little bit with me, but when I started to connect with some punches I knew she would want to start to clinch with me.”

She thinks she’s a boxer. (Tarverdyan) put this thing in her head and make the girl believe that. I don’t know why he that. She have a great judo and she can go more far in this division, but he put some crazy thing about her boxing and then her career started going down. I’m the real striker here.”

Nunes later went on to make a bold prediction that Rousey would never fight again.

“That’s it for her. For sure, she’s going to retire,” Nunes said. “She can’t take anymore. If she wants a rematch, I’m going to do the same thing because she can’t take my punches.”

