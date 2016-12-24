Blake Bortles Catches TD Pass On This Trick Play In Titans Vs. Jaguars

Share this:

Blake Bortles often struggles under center, so why not see what he can do out in the flats.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback caught a touchdown pass Sunday in his team’s 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Bortles’ touchdown reception came on a trick-play connection with receiver Marqis Lee.

Bortles joins Russell Wilson in rare company in 2016.

Blake Bortles joins Russell Wilson as the only QB to CATCH a touchdown pass this season — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2016

With Bortles having hit Lee for a touchdown pass earlier in the game, the Jaguars playmakers did something that hasn’t happened in the NFL in three decades.

Blake Bortles & Marqise Lee are first pair of teammates with TD passs + TD catch in same game since Jim McMahon/Walter Payton (1985 Bears) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2016

Maybe the 3-12 Jaguars should reach into their bag of tricks more often.

