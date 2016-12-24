Blake Bortles Catches TD Pass On This Trick Play In Titans Vs. Jaguars

Blake Bortles often struggles under center, so why not see what he can do out in the flats.
The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback caught a touchdown pass Sunday in his team’s 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Bortles’ touchdown reception came on a trick-play connection with receiver Marqis Lee.
Bortles joins Russell Wilson in rare company in 2016.
With Bortles having hit Lee for a touchdown pass earlier in the game, the Jaguars playmakers did something that hasn’t happened in the NFL in three decades.
Maybe the 3-12 Jaguars should reach into their bag of tricks more often.
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
