NFL

Blake Bortles Catches TD Pass On This Trick Play In Titans Vs. Jaguars

by on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 4:41PM
2,192

Blake Bortles often struggles under center, so why not see what he can do out in the flats.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback caught a touchdown pass Sunday in his team’s 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Bortles’ touchdown reception came on a trick-play connection with receiver Marqis Lee.

Bortles joins Russell Wilson in rare company in 2016.

With Bortles having hit Lee for a touchdown pass earlier in the game, the Jaguars playmakers did something that hasn’t happened in the NFL in three decades.

Maybe the 3-12 Jaguars should reach into their bag of tricks more often.

