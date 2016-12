Share this:

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one Friday night, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

The B’s certainly had their chances, including a wide-open shot from David Pastrnak, who was robbed by Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images