Celtics, Knicks To Wear These NBA Christmas Day Uniforms Sunday At MSG

by on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 1:16PM
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will look the part Sunday when they kick off a special slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.

The teams will face off at Madison Square Garden, wearing special uniforms. The chest lettering features the type of script one sees on holiday cards. Designers also didn’t spare the use of Celtics’ and Knicks’ signature colors.

Boston Celtics Christmas jerseys

Boston Celtics Christmas shorts

Boston Celtics Christmas jerseys

If the uniform design looks familiar, you’re on to something. Adidas used the same template for last year’s Christmas Day games.

Click here to see more NBA Christmas jerseys on Uni Watch>>

Celtics uniform photos via Uni Watch
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images

