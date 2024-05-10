Celtics Have Another Eastern Conference Star To Stop In Playoffs

BOSTON — The Celtics have undergone some battles in recent years with true playmakers around the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are just a few who have tested Boston to a significant degree in the most recent stretch of Celtics playoff runs.

However, Donovan Mitchell may be on the verge of entering that class.

The Cavaliers guard went off at TD Garden on Thursday night, pouring in 29 points with seven rebounds and eight assists as Cleveland evened the East semifinals at a game apiece in the 118-94 win over the Celtics.

“Just finding ways to get guys going, especially on the road,” Mitchell told reporters at TD Garden. “Get guys confident. Just find ways to manipulate the game. Obviously, they guarded me a little bit different. A little bit higher on the pick-and-rolls.”

Mitchell represented the “complete performance” that he praised the Cavaliers for after Game 2. His night came in waves before turning on his abilities in the second half to tally 23 of his 29 points, including five three-pointers on the night.

“Just picking my spots,” Mitchell explained. “Just continuing to find ways to apply pressure. In the second half, it was scoring. I said it all year. Sometimes, it’s assists. Sometimes, it’s rebounds. Whatever it takes. When it’s time to go, it’s time to go. I knew at some point I was gonna obviously have to start shooting.”

Mitchell hit multiple triples late in the game to ice the win against the Celtics, putting on a display and showcasing his role as a star around the NBA. The 27-year-old already had success against Boston before, averaging 29.6 points per game against the Celtics in his career. Thursday provided him with a signature moment.

“Shooters shoot,” Mitchell said.

The Celtics seem to find a new foe that makes life difficult every single year when a competitive playoff run lies ahead. For now, with the focus on finding a way to eliminate Cleveland, Mitchell may just be the latest star in their way.