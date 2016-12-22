Boston Celtics

Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:01PM
The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a difficult stretch of games against potential playoff teams.

That stretch continues Thursday night in Indiana, where the Pacers will look to climb above the .500 mark. The Celtics (16-12), meanwhile, come into Bankers Life Fieldhouse having won three straight games, including a come-from-behind overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pacers online.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra 

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images 

