Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a difficult stretch of games against potential playoff teams.
That stretch continues Thursday night in Indiana, where the Pacers will look to climb above the .500 mark. The Celtics (16-12), meanwhile, come into Bankers Life Fieldhouse having won three straight games, including a come-from-behind overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pacers online.
When: Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP