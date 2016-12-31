NFL

Colin Kaepernick Presented With 49ers’ Prestigious Len Eshmont Award

by on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 8:19PM
You would be hard-pressed to find a more polarizing NFL player this season than Colin Kaepernick.

The 49ers quarterback took the league and the nation by storm when he used his platform as a professional athlete to protest against police brutality and racial discrimination by kneeling during the national anthem. His teammates apparently admired his desire to promote social change, as the team awarded him with the Len Eshmont Award.

According to 49ers.com, “The Len Eshmont Award is voted on by the players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”

