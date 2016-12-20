DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Fined $50K By Kings For Confrontation With Reporter

Share this:

DeMarcus Cousins took his anger out on the media recently, and now he has to pay. Literally.

The Sacramento Kings reportedly fined their center $50,000 for lashing out at local reporters, a source with knowledge of the fine told the Sacramento Bee. The most recent incident that sparked the fine involved the Bee’s Andy Furillo.

Furillo wrote an opinion column on Cousins and teammate Matt Barnes after the two were sued for allegedly taking part in a fight in a New York nightclub. Cousins was upset Furillo mentioned his brother Jaleel’s arrest at the end of the column and got in the reporter’s face and swore at him.

The Kings released a statement on the incident.

“The Kings have a clear set of standards of conduct expected of our entire organization,” the statement reads. “As a result of negative interactions with certain members of the media that were not corrected after verbal warnings, we have decided to impose a substantial fine. If this behavior is repeated again we will be forced to consider further discipline.”

