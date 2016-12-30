Dolphins Are Outperforming Their Talent Level, Winning With Passion

Share this:

Tweet







The 2016 Miami Dolphins already have exceeded expectations and then some. So how much more can they realistically achieve this season? Well, a win against the New England Patriots would be a pretty big feather in their already well-decorated cap.

Palm Beach Post Dolphins beat reporter Joe Schad joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on “Between the Tackles” to discuss what’s at stake for the Fins in Sunday’s matchup against the perennial AFC East winning Pats.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.